Today at the newsstands – November 16, 2023

Thu, 16 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
2024 Budget: Tax cuts outlined to spur growth
Budget statement empty - Minority
Govt allocates GHC220m for dam spillage victims
THE CHRONICLE
Porous borders worry GIS
Ghana's GDP to hit US83.6bn in 2024
IGP's leadership skills have really inspired me - CJ
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Economy to exceed GHC1 trillion in 2024
2024 Budget to propel Bawumia's vision - Mireku Duker
Engage women in fight against climate change - Samira Bawumia
THE DISPATCH
Mahama must pick his running mate from Volta region - NDC Volta caucus
NPP MPs must not be protected - Obiri Boahen
By electing Bawumia, we have killed three birds with one stone - Mensah Bonsu
