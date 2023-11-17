0
Today at the newsstands – November 17, 2023

Fri, 17 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Memorial mass held for Theresa Kufuor

SALL votes in 2024 elections...EC begins process - AG

Ahafoman SHS wins STEMNOVATION competition

THE CHRONICLE

Ghana hits bauxite jackpot...as Nyinahin deposits appreciate by 50%

Ghana Geological Survey authority is 110yrs

Customer sues MTN over alleged poor service

DAILY GUIDE

Kufuor cries for Theresa as Ghana bids farewell

NDC fake quotes plot exposed

Nigeria's first lady is paralympic patron

METRO LENS

Dampare, an IGP you can rest on

Former first lady, Theresa Kufour laid to rest

Parents help praises on Adutwum for introducing National prospectus for SHS freshers

