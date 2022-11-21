Today at the newsstands - November 21, 2022

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some major headlines from the dailies

Daily Graphic



* NIA, EC system integration on course – Prof Attafuah



* Quintessential statesman, politician – Tributes pour in for Prof. Kwesi Botchwey



* I’ve been honest in fiscal reporting – Ken Ofori-Atta defends stewardship



The Custodian



* Minority fails to ‘pull down’ Finance Minister

* Permit Ofori-Atta to present 2023 budget – Assibey Yeboah pleads with NPP MPs



Republic Press



* Ofori-Atta begs again!



* Keep faith with us - Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaians



Today



* “I am truly sorry” – Kenneth Nana Yaw Kuntunkununku Ofori-Atta

* Kwesi Botchwey passes on, aged 78



B&FT



* Deliberate data misreporting untrue – Ofori-Atta



*Raw sugar imports skyrocket to US$151m as Komenda Sugar Factory remains defunct



Find more headlines in our photo gallery: