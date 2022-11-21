0
Today at the newsstands - November 21, 2022

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some major headlines from the dailies

Daily Graphic

* NIA, EC system integration on course – Prof Attafuah

* Quintessential statesman, politician – Tributes pour in for Prof. Kwesi Botchwey

* I’ve been honest in fiscal reporting – Ken Ofori-Atta defends stewardship

The Custodian

* Minority fails to ‘pull down’ Finance Minister

* Permit Ofori-Atta to present 2023 budget – Assibey Yeboah pleads with NPP MPs

Republic Press

* Ofori-Atta begs again!

* Keep faith with us - Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaians

Today

* “I am truly sorry” – Kenneth Nana Yaw Kuntunkununku Ofori-Atta

* Kwesi Botchwey passes on, aged 78

B&FT

* Deliberate data misreporting untrue – Ofori-Atta

*Raw sugar imports skyrocket to US$151m as Komenda Sugar Factory remains defunct

