Today at the newsstands – November 21, 2023

Tue, 21 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

3 cement factories defy GSA ban

Graphic Business/ Stanbic Bank breakfast meeting puts spotlight on budget 2024 today

UGMC performs beating heart surgery

THE DAILY GUIDE

NPP sacks 4' rebels'

Bulk energy excels

Court questions Collins Dauda's travel without passport

THE CHRONICLE

Speaker's house has not been sold ...says lands commission

NPP running mate race: Buaben Hopeson and Ntow unrooted from NPP

IMF can't dictate to Parliament - Bagbin

GHANAIAN TIMES

Parliament won't bow to IMF pressure - Speaker

EC official testifies in Assin North MP trial

NPP sacks Boniface Saddique, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, 2 others for breach of party constitution

