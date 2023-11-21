Today at the newsstands – November 21, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



3 cement factories defy GSA ban



Graphic Business/ Stanbic Bank breakfast meeting puts spotlight on budget 2024 today



UGMC performs beating heart surgery



THE DAILY GUIDE



NPP sacks 4' rebels'

Bulk energy excels



Court questions Collins Dauda's travel without passport



THE CHRONICLE



Speaker's house has not been sold ...says lands commission



NPP running mate race: Buaben Hopeson and Ntow unrooted from NPP



IMF can't dictate to Parliament - Bagbin

GHANAIAN TIMES



Parliament won't bow to IMF pressure - Speaker



EC official testifies in Assin North MP trial



NPP sacks Boniface Saddique, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, 2 others for breach of party constitution