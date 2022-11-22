Today at the newsstands - November 22, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

• Let peace prevail – Mireku Duker urges Kenyasi youth, Newmont



• Ahead of 2023 budget Thursday: Ambitious revenue mobilisation critical – Institute of Economic Affairs



• High Court dismisses Jomoro election petition







• NDC retains Jomoro seat, petitioner dismissed

• Chief, 2 others murdered in Oti



• Aisha Huang ditches Nkfrabea for new lawyer



• Keep faith in us – Nana



The Finder



• 1.2 million Ghanaian children not in school

• Prof Kwesi Botchwey was an exceptional public servant – Nana Addo



• Don’t despair, all is being done to surmount economic difficulties – Dr Bawumia



The Chronicle



• Jomoro MP floors petitioner, court says she was validly elected



• Alan Cash cashes in big time in Tamale

• Aisha Huang drops Effah-Darteh as counsel?



• Bawumia: Be still, economy will definitely be turned around



Find more headlines in our photo gallery: