Today at the newsstands - November 22, 2022

Below are some major headlines from the dailies
Daily Graphic
• Scrap Council of State – Kufour advocates 2nd chamber
• Court throws out case against NCA
• Open herbal unit in every gov’t hospital – Prof Samuel Ato Duncan tells Health Minister
• Ofori-Atta presents 2023 budget as MPs ‘freeze’ sack campaign
• Opuni’s referral motion adjourned to December 1
• Mahama released Achimota forest land to Owoo Family
Business Finder
• AfDB okays $27.9m grant for Ghana to grow maize, rice, soybeans and support poultry value chain
• Exports, tourism critical to shoring up the cedi, not external borrowings, Cobblah
Ghanaian Times
• Nation hopeful of 2023 budget as Finance Minister presents statement to Parliament today
• A/R Police Command probes alleged killing of nursing mother by military personnel
• WAEC begins probe into 2022 WASSCE suspected malpractices
• Qatar 2022 – Group H opener: Ghana in crunch game against Portugal
Find more headlines in our photo gallery: