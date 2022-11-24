0
Today at the newsstands - November 22, 2022

Thu, 24 Nov 2022

Below are some major headlines from the dailies

Daily Graphic

• Scrap Council of State – Kufour advocates 2nd chamber

• Court throws out case against NCA

• Open herbal unit in every gov’t hospital – Prof Samuel Ato Duncan tells Health Minister



• Ofori-Atta presents 2023 budget as MPs ‘freeze’ sack campaign

• Opuni’s referral motion adjourned to December 1

• Mahama released Achimota forest land to Owoo Family

Business Finder

• AfDB okays $27.9m grant for Ghana to grow maize, rice, soybeans and support poultry value chain

• Exports, tourism critical to shoring up the cedi, not external borrowings, Cobblah

Ghanaian Times

• Nation hopeful of 2023 budget as Finance Minister presents statement to Parliament today

• A/R Police Command probes alleged killing of nursing mother by military personnel

• WAEC begins probe into 2022 WASSCE suspected malpractices

• Qatar 2022 – Group H opener: Ghana in crunch game against Portugal

Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar