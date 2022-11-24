Today at the newsstands - November 22, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



• Scrap Council of State – Kufour advocates 2nd chamber



• Court throws out case against NCA



• Open herbal unit in every gov’t hospital – Prof Samuel Ato Duncan tells Health Minister







• Ofori-Atta presents 2023 budget as MPs ‘freeze’ sack campaign

• Opuni’s referral motion adjourned to December 1



• Mahama released Achimota forest land to Owoo Family



Business Finder



• AfDB okays $27.9m grant for Ghana to grow maize, rice, soybeans and support poultry value chain



• Exports, tourism critical to shoring up the cedi, not external borrowings, Cobblah



Ghanaian Times

• Nation hopeful of 2023 budget as Finance Minister presents statement to Parliament today



• A/R Police Command probes alleged killing of nursing mother by military personnel



• WAEC begins probe into 2022 WASSCE suspected malpractices



• Qatar 2022 – Group H opener: Ghana in crunch game against Portugal



