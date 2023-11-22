Today at the newsstands – November 22, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



Maintaining Ghana first ...Dr Asuming challenges citizens at Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank meeting



National security impounds smuggled vegetable oil, owner arrested



Local content confab opens ...Energy Minister calls for deeper collaboration



THE CHRONICLE



No new projects without funding ...KON tells Parliament

Traders root for Bryan Acheampong to partner Bawumia



Akufo-Addo's vision for 21st century schools



DAILY GUIDE



8 dead in Nkwanta clashes, curfew imposed



Bawumia fires Mahama over 24-hour economy



Afoko's 3rd trial set for Dec.5

GHANAIAN TIMES



Bloody chieftaincy clash at Wanchiki: 7 killed others injured ...houses torched, many flee



Recapitalize distressed state entities to propel growth - ICU



20 traffic controllers, 31 cables vandalised in Accra