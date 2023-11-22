News

Today at the newsstands – November 22, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers

Photos (7)

Wed, 22 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Maintaining Ghana first ...Dr Asuming challenges citizens at Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank meeting

National security impounds smuggled vegetable oil, owner arrested

Local content confab opens ...Energy Minister calls for deeper collaboration

THE CHRONICLE

No new projects without funding ...KON tells Parliament

Traders root for Bryan Acheampong to partner Bawumia

Akufo-Addo's vision for 21st century schools

DAILY GUIDE

8 dead in Nkwanta clashes, curfew imposed

Bawumia fires Mahama over 24-hour economy

Afoko's 3rd trial set for Dec.5

GHANAIAN TIMES

Bloody chieftaincy clash at Wanchiki: 7 killed others injured ...houses torched, many flee

Recapitalize distressed state entities to propel growth - ICU

20 traffic controllers, 31 cables vandalised in Accra

