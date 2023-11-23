Today at the newsstands – November 23, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



Energy transition: We won't stop oil exploitation - Minister



GHC 11.6bn allocated to settle contractors' arrears



Ghana records trade surplus ...from GHC 2,3bn deficit to GHC 2.4bn



THE CHRONICLE



No flood victim will be left behind - Chief of Staff

Armah Buah calls for review of PRMA Act



Nayiri charges Bawumia to bring peace to Bawku



DAILY GUIDE



Accident claims 9 lives in Ho



Bawumia enskinned unity chief



Drop Naana ...NDC caucus tells Mahama

THE ANCHOR



We can't go into robbery over hunger ...Manso Tontokrom youths cry, accuse Asanko mines of denying them jobs



Spend 70% of CSR budgets in W/R ...Regional Minister tells Oil and Gas companies



'Noko fioo' NSA shuts Accra Sports stadium for Xmas concerts