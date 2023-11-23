Today at the newsstands – November 23, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Energy transition: We won't stop oil exploitation - Minister
GHC 11.6bn allocated to settle contractors' arrears
Ghana records trade surplus ...from GHC 2,3bn deficit to GHC 2.4bn
THE CHRONICLE
No flood victim will be left behind - Chief of Staff
Armah Buah calls for review of PRMA Act
Nayiri charges Bawumia to bring peace to Bawku
DAILY GUIDE
Accident claims 9 lives in Ho
Bawumia enskinned unity chief
Drop Naana ...NDC caucus tells Mahama
THE ANCHOR
We can't go into robbery over hunger ...Manso Tontokrom youths cry, accuse Asanko mines of denying them jobs
Spend 70% of CSR budgets in W/R ...Regional Minister tells Oil and Gas companies
'Noko fioo' NSA shuts Accra Sports stadium for Xmas concerts