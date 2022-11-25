Today at the newsstands - November 25, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



• 2023 Economic Policy: Ambitious revenue drive underway



*E-Levy reduced to 1%



*VAT increased to 5%



*Funding for 30,000 youth-led businesses

*Spending cuts, feeding grants go up



• Central Tongu: Lack of roads undermines development







• Govt freezes public, civil service hiring – bans V8, V6



• Let’s work together to revive economy



• Aisha Huang son caged over 250 bullets



The Finder



• Economic enclave: Rice, tomato, maize, poultry, etc to be produced on 110,000 acres of land



• Budget targets deficit of 7.7

• All 2.5m extremely poor people to benefit from LEAP, school feeding grant to be increased



Ghanaian Times



• Govt plans massive expenditure cuts, projects to spend GHc205,431 million to finance budget



The Chronicle

• Vote of censure can’t compel president to sack minister – Ex-MP



• VAT increment is imposition of more hardships – Ato Forson



