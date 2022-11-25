0
Today at the newsstands - November 25, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (6)

Fri, 25 Nov 2022

Below are some major headlines from the dailies

Daily Graphic

• 2023 Economic Policy: Ambitious revenue drive underway

*E-Levy reduced to 1%

*VAT increased to 5%

*Funding for 30,000 youth-led businesses

*Spending cuts, feeding grants go up

• Central Tongu: Lack of roads undermines development



• Govt freezes public, civil service hiring – bans V8, V6

• E-Levy reduced to 1%

• Let’s work together to revive economy

• Aisha Huang son caged over 250 bullets

The Finder

• Economic enclave: Rice, tomato, maize, poultry, etc to be produced on 110,000 acres of land

• Budget targets deficit of 7.7

• E-Levy reduced to 1%

• All 2.5m extremely poor people to benefit from LEAP, school feeding grant to be increased

Ghanaian Times

• Govt plans massive expenditure cuts, projects to spend GHc205,431 million to finance budget

The Chronicle

• Ofori-Atta slashes E-Levy from 1.5% to 1%

• Vote of censure can’t compel president to sack minister – Ex-MP

• VAT increment is imposition of more hardships – Ato Forson

Find more headlines in our photo gallery:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
