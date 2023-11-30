News

Today at the newsstands – November 30, 2023

Thu, 30 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

OSP bares teeth...probes state land sales, payrolls

Majority stages walkout in Parliament ...over budget debate

State agencies save $30m from Ghana card merger

DAILY GUIDE

Majority walks out on speaker over 2024 budget

Bawumia launches 2023 African games countdown

Rebecca graduates 70 women in skills training

THE CHRONICLE

OSP: is Ghana ready to fight corruption?

Parent hail harmonised prospectus ...introduced by education ministry

Ghana ready for African games - Veep

GHANIAN TIMES

Veep plants tree to mark Accra 2023 100-day countdown

La General Hospital will be completed on schedule- Finance minister assures

Majority walks out ahead of budget approval

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
