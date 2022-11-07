Today at the newsstands - November 7, 2022

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some major headlines from the dailies
Daily Graphic
* Historic Hogbetsotso Festival: Otumfuo, Ga Mantse add colour to event
* President Akufo-Addo leads delegation to COP27
The Herald
* NPP Communications Director rubbishes "Ku Me Preko" Demo
* NPP MP backs strike action by teacher unions
The Publisher
* Ghana Gas GHC8M free cash: Ellembelle DCE demands apology, retraction, threatens court action
Republic Press
* NPP rubbishes 'Kume Preko' Demo
* Ofori-Atta not ready to go
