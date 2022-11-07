0
Today at the newsstands - November 7, 2022

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some major headlines from the dailies

Daily Graphic

* Historic Hogbetsotso Festival: Otumfuo, Ga Mantse add colour to event

* President Akufo-Addo leads delegation to COP27

The Herald

* NPP Communications Director rubbishes "Ku Me Preko" Demo

* NPP MP backs strike action by teacher unions

The Publisher

* Ghana Gas GHC8M free cash: Ellembelle DCE demands apology, retraction, threatens court action

Republic Press

* NPP rubbishes 'Kume Preko' Demo

* Ofori-Atta not ready to go

