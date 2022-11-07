Today at the newsstands - November 7, 2022

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some major headlines from the dailies

Daily Graphic



* Historic Hogbetsotso Festival: Otumfuo, Ga Mantse add colour to event



* President Akufo-Addo leads delegation to COP27



The Herald



* NPP Communications Director rubbishes "Ku Me Preko" Demo

* NPP MP backs strike action by teacher unions



The Publisher



* Ghana Gas GHC8M free cash: Ellembelle DCE demands apology, retraction, threatens court action



Republic Press



* NPP rubbishes 'Kume Preko' Demo

* Ofori-Atta not ready to go



Find more headlines in our photo gallery:



