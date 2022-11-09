0
Today at the newsstands - November 9, 2022

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

Daily Graphic

* Ghana receives climate change grant

* Investigate alleged bribery of MPs - OccupyGhana petitions OSP

* Strike: Labour Ministry drags three teacher unions before Labour Commission

The Finder

* Cedi fall, rising coat collapsing newspapers

* GMA wants medical school in each of the 16 regions

* Ghana committed to increasing share of renewable energy - President Akufo-Addo

The Chronicle

* The injustices in IMF's $650bn 'bailout'

* Akufo-Add: Ghana is targeting renewable energy

* Gunmen had wanted to assassinate Aowin Omanhene - Secretary

Lawyers for Anas react to testifying without mask 'ruling'
Presby Moderator 'explains' Akufo-Addo’s famous quote
Akufo-Addo's economic 'stupidity' taking Ghana nowhere - Prof. Hanke
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup
How Tolon MP fraudulently used Master Card of Cameroonian to purchase items
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents