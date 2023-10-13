Today at the newsstands – October 13, 2023

Fri, 13 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Dam spillage wreaks havoc ...Houses, farms submerged in V/R, E/R Economic activities
Ato Essien jailed 15 years
Ghana committed to strong reforms, growth - Ken Ofori-Atta
GHANAIAN TIMES
Health insurance scheme hits 17.2m membership
Theresa Kufour's legacy worth celebrating - Speaker
Akosombo Dam spillage: 7 districts hit by floods
THE CHRONICLE
Hearing of OSP cases: I don't want justice Twum ...Agyebeng petitions CJ
Ghana presents key recommendations to global financial architecture
NHIA pays GHC 170 million monthly claim - Board chair
DAILY GUIDE
Ato Essien jailed 95yrs for stealing
Nii Lante bows out of Parliamnt
Economist pushes for mentorship program in universities
