Today at the newsstands – October 16, 2023

Mon, 16 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Akosommbo, Kpong dams spillage: President visits flooded areas today

New measures to boost growth outlinde

Maternity bill presented to Parliament

GHANIAN TIMES

Akosombo Dam Spillage: Govt rolls out rescue, restoration plan

MMOI, GJA condemns attack on CITFM/TV reporter

Support Africa's fight against terrorism violent extremism

DAILY GUIDE

Ghana, South Africa agree on Visa waiver

Tema children's Park can't be used for Casino - TDC

I betrayed NPP for Mahama - Nyaho Tamakloe

THE CHRONICLE

Alan Cash takes over JJ's mantle in V/R

Woes of Ghanaian journalists...After NPP's infamous UTV invasion, NDC also pounds journalists for no justification cause

Akoto advocates home-grown economic policies

