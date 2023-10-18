Today at the newsstands – October 18, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Akosombo, Kpong dams spillage: Victims brace for cholera, typhoid
2.3 million Ghanaians suffer mental health conditions
Govt must fund NIA - EC
GAHNIAN TIMES
Limited Voter Registration exercise: EC captures 910,996 voters
Young persons suffering from mental health in Ghana alarming - Dr Ekremment
President inaugurates 2nd phase Sinotruk assembly plant at Katammanso
THE CHRONICLE
Akufo-Addo hints: Economic is recovering
Declare a state of emergency -Assemblies of God tells gov't
Supreme court not obligated to sit during legal vacations - CJ
THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER
Ghana's balance sheet balance sheet 'looking good' - Controller
Dormmaa East MMP calls for clam ...Ahead of NPP presidential
Truck Assembly in Ghana critical for Economic growth