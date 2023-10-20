0
Today at the newsstands – October 20, 2023

Fri, 20 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Lithium mining gets green light...Atlantic lithium receives first lease

Nkoranza South: Food basket, untapped tourism potential

Ato Forson trial: I gave approval, payment in error - Seth Terkper

THE CHRONICLE

We organised simulation exercise before spillage -VRA

Gov't signs enhanced deal to mine lithium in C/R

Dialysis challenges being addressed - KON

DAILY ANALYST

KGL house official outdoored

Ghana Gas CEO speaks at UNCTAD confab in Geneva

Rising cost of dialysis: Akufo Addo tasks NHIA, MoH to find solutions

THE NEW PUBLISHER

Ama Governor denied call to the ball again

Akoukor Benisa Grabs Lifetime Achievement Award

