Today at the newsstands – October 20, 2023

Fri, 20 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Lithium mining gets green light...Atlantic lithium receives first lease
Nkoranza South: Food basket, untapped tourism potential
Ato Forson trial: I gave approval, payment in error - Seth Terkper
THE CHRONICLE
We organised simulation exercise before spillage -VRA
Gov't signs enhanced deal to mine lithium in C/R
Dialysis challenges being addressed - KON
DAILY ANALYST
KGL house official outdoored
Ghana Gas CEO speaks at UNCTAD confab in Geneva
Rising cost of dialysis: Akufo Addo tasks NHIA, MoH to find solutions
THE NEW PUBLISHER
Ama Governor denied call to the ball again
Akoukor Benisa Grabs Lifetime Achievement Award
