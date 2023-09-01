Today at the newsstands – September 1, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines
DIALY GRAPHIC
Court orders OSP to return Cecilia Dapaah's assets
Leaked tape doctored...COP Mensah tells Parliament Committee
Emoluments for Article 71 officeholders: EX gratia demands debate - President Akufo-Addo
THE CHRONICLE
Akufo-Addo prays for moderate Ex-gratia
Court tells OSP: Fa Anunty Ceci Sika ma no
Ato Forson we insist, the BoG boss must resign
THE DAILY ANALYST
NPP gets 5 aspirants to contest Nov.4 election
NDC leaders call on GJA
Mahama didn't sell GPHA ...says former GPHA boss
THE DAILY DISPATCH
Electrochem salt mine to employ 7,000 youth
Battle for Mahama running mate slot - Prof Naana tours Central region
Bawumia will win Nov. 4 NPP election for 2024 flagbearer slot - Ephson