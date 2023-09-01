Today at the newsstands – September 1, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DIALY GRAPHIC



Court orders OSP to return Cecilia Dapaah's assets



Leaked tape doctored...COP Mensah tells Parliament Committee



Emoluments for Article 71 officeholders: EX gratia demands debate - President Akufo-Addo



THE CHRONICLE



Akufo-Addo prays for moderate Ex-gratia

Court tells OSP: Fa Anunty Ceci Sika ma no



Ato Forson we insist, the BoG boss must resign



THE DAILY ANALYST



NPP gets 5 aspirants to contest Nov.4 election



NDC leaders call on GJA



Mahama didn't sell GPHA ...says former GPHA boss

THE DAILY DISPATCH



Electrochem salt mine to employ 7,000 youth



Battle for Mahama running mate slot - Prof Naana tours Central region



Bawumia will win Nov. 4 NPP election for 2024 flagbearer slot - Ephson