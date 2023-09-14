0
Today at the newsstands – September 14, 2023

Newspapers

Thu, 14 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DIALY GRAPHIC

Boost for shea sector ...1,000 seedlings planted in Savannah Ecological Zone

First National Bank signs 5-year Accra Marathon deal

More young people express interest in agric, vocational skills - Research

GHANAIAN TIMES

Ofankor-Nsawam road project 40% complete

Plot to remove IGP: Ken-Dapaah appears before C'ttee

Govt committed to protecting legitimate mining operations - Lands Minister

DAILY GUIDE

Race for NPP flagbeaer : Kennedy, Bawumia pick No. 1&2

Inflation drops to 40.1%

Convict chases Judge in courtroom after sentencing

THE DAILY DISPATCH

10 top allegations IGP Akufo Dampare dispelled in Parliament

Industry players benefit from NPA's downstream compliance workshop

Central region - The key to winning prez elections

