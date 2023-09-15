Today at the newsstands – September 15, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines
DIALY GRAPHIC
Special task force deployed ...to protect mining companies
7 fisherman missing at Ada
New fishing canoes banned
GHANAIAN TIMES
Govt regulates increasing fishing canoe fleet: No new entrants for 3 years...registration to be suspended effective Oct 1
Govt reopens DDEP to increase participation - Finance Ministry
Threats to biodiversity affecting livelihoods of over 6 million Ghanaians - Dr Ayensu
DAILY GUIDE
I'm sorry Adwoa Safo begs NPP
Fisheries Ministry bans new canoes
7 missing in Ada boat disaster
THE CHRONICLE
Ghana's GDP hits GHC10bn ...up from GHC219bn in 2016
Duker charges mining coys to deepen local content
Transcript of IGP Dampare's testimony at leaked audio probe II