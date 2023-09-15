0
Today at the newsstands – September 15, 2023

Fri, 15 Sep 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DIALY GRAPHIC

Special task force deployed ...to protect mining companies

7 fisherman missing at Ada

New fishing canoes banned

GHANAIAN TIMES

Govt regulates increasing fishing canoe fleet: No new entrants for 3 years...registration to be suspended effective Oct 1

Govt reopens DDEP to increase participation - Finance Ministry

Threats to biodiversity affecting livelihoods of over 6 million Ghanaians - Dr Ayensu

DAILY GUIDE

I'm sorry Adwoa Safo begs NPP

Fisheries Ministry bans new canoes

7 missing in Ada boat disaster

THE CHRONICLE

Ghana's GDP hits GHC10bn ...up from GHC219bn in 2016

Duker charges mining coys to deepen local content

Transcript of IGP Dampare's testimony at leaked audio probe II

