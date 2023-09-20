Today at the newsstands – September 20, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

DIALY GRAPHIC



Turning economy around: Cut down on expenditure ...Speakers urge govt at Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting



80% Prostate cancer patients report late for treatment



Consortium commits $10million to Lithium drilling



GHANAIAN TIMES



NAM 1 denies defrauding customers of GHC1.6bn

Towards operational transformation: Lands C'ssion targets 85m investment



ECOWAS urged to apply tougher sanctions to stop illicit arms proliferation



DAILY GUIDE



I won't throw mud at opponent - Says Bawumia



3 Ghanaians arrested over "Russian Wagner' activities



Adwoa Safo cools down Kwabenya constituents with Fan Yoghurt

THE DIALY DISPATCH



Parliament urged to stop creation of 25 new constituencies



I do not believe in attacking my opponent because I am a unifier - Bawumia



Tomorrow is Nkrumah Birthday Holiday