Today at the newsstands – September 20, 2023

Wed, 20 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DIALY GRAPHIC

Turning economy around: Cut down on expenditure ...Speakers urge govt at Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting

80% Prostate cancer patients report late for treatment

Consortium commits $10million to Lithium drilling

GHANAIAN TIMES

NAM 1 denies defrauding customers of GHC1.6bn

Towards operational transformation: Lands C'ssion targets 85m investment

ECOWAS urged to apply tougher sanctions to stop illicit arms proliferation

DAILY GUIDE

I won't throw mud at opponent - Says Bawumia

3 Ghanaians arrested over "Russian Wagner' activities

Adwoa Safo cools down Kwabenya constituents with Fan Yoghurt

THE DIALY DISPATCH

Parliament urged to stop creation of 25 new constituencies

I do not believe in attacking my opponent because I am a unifier - Bawumia

Tomorrow is Nkrumah Birthday Holiday

