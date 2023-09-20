Today at the newsstands – September 20, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines
DIALY GRAPHIC
Turning economy around: Cut down on expenditure ...Speakers urge govt at Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
80% Prostate cancer patients report late for treatment
Consortium commits $10million to Lithium drilling
GHANAIAN TIMES
NAM 1 denies defrauding customers of GHC1.6bn
Towards operational transformation: Lands C'ssion targets 85m investment
ECOWAS urged to apply tougher sanctions to stop illicit arms proliferation
DAILY GUIDE
I won't throw mud at opponent - Says Bawumia
3 Ghanaians arrested over "Russian Wagner' activities
Adwoa Safo cools down Kwabenya constituents with Fan Yoghurt
THE DIALY DISPATCH
Parliament urged to stop creation of 25 new constituencies
I do not believe in attacking my opponent because I am a unifier - Bawumia
Tomorrow is Nkrumah Birthday Holiday