Today at the newsstands – September 22, 2023

DIALY GRAPHIC



Graphic digitalises archives ...70 years national records docummented



Reform UN Security Council - President Akufo-Addo



Every eligible voter will be captured ...EC Chair assures



GHANAIAN TIMES



Let's reform UN Security Council ...to conform to current global trends - President urges world leaders

Reflect on development agenda of Dr Kwame Nkrumah - CPP



Take communications agenda setting seriously - Cabinet to MDAs



DAILY GUIDE



I;ve no beef with Bawumia - Ken Agyapong



'Reform UN Security Council



NPP Welcomes Adwoa Safo's apology

THE CHRONICLE



Tanker owners' union protest invasion of market by Chinese



KON advises MMDAs to prioritise comm. agenda setting



Akufo-Addo tells developed countries: You are keeping our $88bn& still call us corrupt