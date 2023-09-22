0
Today at the newsstands – September 22, 2023

Fri, 22 Sep 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DIALY GRAPHIC

Graphic digitalises archives ...70 years national records docummented

Reform UN Security Council - President Akufo-Addo

Every eligible voter will be captured ...EC Chair assures

GHANAIAN TIMES

Let's reform UN Security Council ...to conform to current global trends - President urges world leaders

Reflect on development agenda of Dr Kwame Nkrumah - CPP

Take communications agenda setting seriously - Cabinet to MDAs

DAILY GUIDE

I;ve no beef with Bawumia - Ken Agyapong

'Reform UN Security Council

NPP Welcomes Adwoa Safo's apology

THE CHRONICLE

Tanker owners' union protest invasion of market by Chinese

KON advises MMDAs to prioritise comm. agenda setting

Akufo-Addo tells developed countries: You are keeping our $88bn& still call us corrupt

