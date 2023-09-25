0
Today at the newsstands – September 25, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers

Mon, 25 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DIALY GRAPHIC

New Property rate regime: GRA identifies 10.12mm Properties

Ghana to host Africa's first Lithium refinery

Bill to remove 15% sanitary pad tax introduced ...Sosu presents draft law to Parliament

DAILY GUIDE

No camping of delegates - NPP warns flagbearer aspirant

Light foundation marks International Peace Day

Ex-Bantama MP's death spaks controversy

THE CHRONICLE

Alan Cash to drop political bombshell today

Ofo-Atta leads the battle to achieving climate goals

Gov't trains 2,000 hospitality staff on how to speak French

THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER

Vormawor sweats over bribe 'lie'

Agric Minister refutes farmers claim

Political leaders sustaining corruption - Togbe Afede

