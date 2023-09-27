0
Today at the newsstands – September 27, 2023

Wed, 27 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

DAILY GRAPHIC

Goil plant to reduce bitumen import

Alan's resignation premediated -NPP

Teacher unions want SHS calendar reset

GHANAIAN TIMES

Collapse Doli bridge: Commuters forced to pay more!

NPP not hijacked

Ghana to becomes first African country to issue FLET Licence

THE CHRONICLE

NPP will break the '8' without Butterfly man

Veep pleads with parents to avoid registration of minors

K'si traders threaten demonstration over delayed Kejetia project

THE DAILY DISPATCH

Kan-Dapaah sues Vormawor for defamation, demands GHC10m

Alan K is finished as a politician - Kwamena Bartels

NPP replies Alan Kyereamten

