Today at the newsstands – September 27, 2023

Wed, 27 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Goil plant to reduce bitumen import
Alan's resignation premediated -NPP
Teacher unions want SHS calendar reset
GHANAIAN TIMES
Collapse Doli bridge: Commuters forced to pay more!
NPP not hijacked
Ghana to becomes first African country to issue FLET Licence
THE CHRONICLE
NPP will break the '8' without Butterfly man
Veep pleads with parents to avoid registration of minors
K'si traders threaten demonstration over delayed Kejetia project
THE DAILY DISPATCH
Kan-Dapaah sues Vormawor for defamation, demands GHC10m
Alan K is finished as a politician - Kwamena Bartels
NPP replies Alan Kyereamten
