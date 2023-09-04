0
Today at the newsstands – September 4, 2023

DIALY GRAPHIC

Smallholder farmers benefit from $69.7m project

Expect more rains ...Up to Nov. GMeT warns

Labour Commission directs CETAG to end strike

DAILY GUIDE

Mahama attacks Nana, Judges

Alan speaks tomorrow

Your prayers gave me victory, I need more - Bawumia

THE CHRONICLE

Assassination attempt fails ... small-scale mining project boss recounts how he escaped death by hair's breadth in Bolga

Ghana scores 86.69% in Online Security in global Cyber Security Index

Mahama pledges to appoint NDC lawyers onto the bench

THE PUBLISHER

Ashanti did not betray Alan - Majority leader

Former security chief praises Jinapor ...over his release

NPA's cylinder recirculation model takes off

