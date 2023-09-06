Today at the newsstands – September 6, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DIALY GRAPHIC



Premix fuel automated ...Move to check hoarding, ensure transparency



Alan Kyerematen withdraws from NPP presidential race



OSP freezes Cecilia Dapaah's account again



GHANAIAN TIMES



NPP Presidential primaries race: Alan bows out

Ghana loses GHC 49.5m to cyberfraud in six month



Piracy, robbery reduce in Gulf of Guinea



DAILY GUIDE



Galamsey ban reducing carbon emission -Nana



Veep opens automated premix fuel system



Ghana needs reformed spirit -NYA CEO

THE CHRONICLE



KON advocates strategic overhaul of Ghana's strutures



Nana Akwanzi Abroba denies elevation of Princess town to Paramount status



VEEP tasks C/R minister to represent him at Ekumfi Akwanbo