Today at the newsstands – September 6, 2023

Wed, 6 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DIALY GRAPHIC

Premix fuel automated ...Move to check hoarding, ensure transparency

Alan Kyerematen withdraws from NPP presidential race

OSP freezes Cecilia Dapaah's account again

GHANAIAN TIMES

NPP Presidential primaries race: Alan bows out

Ghana loses GHC 49.5m to cyberfraud in six month

Piracy, robbery reduce in Gulf of Guinea

DAILY GUIDE

Galamsey ban reducing carbon emission -Nana

Veep opens automated premix fuel system

Ghana needs reformed spirit -NYA CEO

THE CHRONICLE

KON advocates strategic overhaul of Ghana's strutures

Nana Akwanzi Abroba denies elevation of Princess town to Paramount status

VEEP tasks C/R minister to represent him at Ekumfi Akwanbo

