0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Thursday October 13, 2022

Newspaper Bulk Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (15)

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* 187 jailed in Eastern Region

• 250 people on trial

* 115,240 graduates begin National Service Nov 1

Ghanaian Times

* NRA tasked to include nuclear power in country’s energy mix

* 2 foreigners sentenced 20 years for illegal mining in Bepoase

Daily Guide

* Aisha Huang not my client

* Police Officer, 5 other in GH₵1.6m job scam

B & FT

* Inflation shoots up to 21-year high, hits 37.2% in September

* IEA rallies support for debt-capping law

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sports Debate: Will the Messi-Ronaldo story end with FIFA World Cup trophy?
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'