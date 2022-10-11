Today at the newsstands – Tuesday October 11, 2022

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Financing teaching, learning: Support solutions for education
* President tells UNESCO
* Agradaa charged with charlatanic advertisement
Ghanaian Times
* OSP begins probe into suspected illegal small scale mining activities
* Govt encouraged with progress on IMF negotiations – Finance Minister
Daily Guide
* Jomoro MP sweats in court
* E-Levy rakes in GH₵328.80m
The Chronicle
* Local government will not lay off workers – Ato Arthur
* Kyidomhemaa woos investors to Kwahu Pepease
