Today at the newsstands – Tuesday October 11, 2022

Photos (15)

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Financing teaching, learning: Support solutions for education

* President tells UNESCO

* Agradaa charged with charlatanic advertisement

Ghanaian Times

* OSP begins probe into suspected illegal small scale mining activities

* Govt encouraged with progress on IMF negotiations – Finance Minister

Daily Guide

* Jomoro MP sweats in court

* E-Levy rakes in GH₵328.80m

The Chronicle

* Local government will not lay off workers – Ato Arthur

* Kyidomhemaa woos investors to Kwahu Pepease

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
