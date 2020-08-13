General News

Today in 2012: GMA wants Mills' death investigated

Former President, Professor John Evans Atta Mills

Following the death of Ghana’s sitting president, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, several groups and individuals including the Ghana Medical Association called for an immediate investigation into the cause of his death.

On July 24, 2012, news broke about the sudden demise of the president who died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra at age 68.



Eight years after his demise, no concrete investigations have been done on the circumstances that led to his death. Although some persons have suspected foul play, others believe that the then president of Ghana died of a natural cause.



Read the full story originally published on August 13, 2012 on GhanaWeb



The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called on President Mahama to institute a presidential committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of the late President Mills.

The GMA says such investigations will put to rest the various speculations and accounts of the sequence of events that led to the death of the President.



Some Ghanaians including pressure group, AFAG have already called for a public disclosure of a coroner’s report on the cause of the President’s death.



Speaking to XYZ News, the President of the GMA, Dr. Adusei Poku explained that the Association’s call is to enable the country put in place proper medical and security procedures to avert the recurrence of any possible negligence that might have led to the death of the late President.

