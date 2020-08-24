General News

Today in 2014: Gunmen fire 20 bullets at radio presenter, gold dealer

Former Morning show host of Kumasi-based Kapital radio, Kojo Marfo

Kapital radio’s morning show host, Kojo Marfo and his landlord, Mr. Maxwell, who worked as a gold dealer in August 2014 narrowly escaped death following an attack on the two by some unidentified gunmen.

According to reports, the armed men fired more than 20 bullets into their residence at Nkoransa on the Kumasi-Obuasi road building during the attack.



The two who managed to survive were transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for medical treatment.



Read the full story originally published on August 24, 2014 on GhanaWeb



Morning show host of Kumasi-based Kapital radio, Kojo Marfo, and his landlord, have been shot in a gang attack Sunday afternoon, according to Starr FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Isaac Bediako Justice.



The police, who are currently investigating the shooting incident, are unable to confirm if the attack was a robbery or a targeted/contract killing attempt.



Bediako Justice reported that the victims survived the attack but sustained severe gunshot wounds.

He says the two have been taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for treatment.



The landlord, identified as Mr. Maxwell, is a businessman, who deals in gold and gold wares.



The attack was carried out at his private residence at Nkoransa on the Kumasi-Obuasi road, while with four others.



Witnesses report that the gunmen fired more than 20 times at the victims.



StarrFMonline.com has also gathered that a number of police officers have been deployed to the hospital to protect the victims and the health staff who are taking care of them.



Regional Police Commander DCOP Kofi Boakye is leading investigations into the incident.

