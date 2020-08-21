General News

Today in 2015: Nana Addo is too divisive to lead Ghana – Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho

The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho, in 2015 tagged the flagbearer of the then opposition New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo, as “divisive in his nature.”

According to Mr. Anyidoho, the NPP’s flagbearer had “dislike for the people in the Volta Region” adding that, the country couldn’t be handed over to a man of his calibre.



“We know what happened and still happening in NPP. So how can such a person come and lead a united Ghana?” adding “this is one reason why some of us are saying that it is not possible for Akufo-Addo to lead a united Ghana; he is too divisive in his nature.”



Read the full story originally published on August 21, 2015on GhanaWeb



In the heated argument between the opposition New Patriotic Party [NPP] and the ruling National Democratic Congress [NDC] over whether Togolese nationals are in Ghana’s voters register, Koku Anyidoho, the NDC Deputy Chief Scribe blames Akufo-Addo for fueling regional divisions in Ghana.



According to him, the NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his party, have indicated their dislike for the people in the Volta region by choosing to start their investigations from the region ahead of other regions.

Speaking to the issue on Okay FM, Koku Anyidoho asserted that the statement from the NPP does not help to unite the country, thus “this is one reason why some of us are saying that it is not possible for Akufo-Addo to lead a united Ghana; he is too divisive in his nature.”



He emphasized, saying that the fact that Nana Akufo-Addo could sack his General Secretary and the party’s National Chairman from their party’s head office through the ‘Invisible Forces’ is an indicator that he [Nana Addo] cannot lead the country.



“A flagbearer who does not want to work with his General Secretary and National Chairman and your ‘Invisible Forces’ could sack General Secretary and National Chairman from the party’s head office and you say nothing about it,” he asserted.



“We know what happened and still happening in NPP. So how can such a person come and lead a united Ghana? It is very obvious that what the NPP is doing is targeted at the NDC; we know what they are doing because they want power at all cost,” he added.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.