Today in 2016: Don’t underestimate NPP – Rawlings to NDC

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Founder of the National Democratic Congress, Jerry John Rawlings, 4 months into the presidential elections forewarned his party about the dangers that the leading opposition party posed to them. He cautioned that “the NPP cannot be underestimated”.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC’s campaign for 2016 in Cape Coast, Mr Rawlings told the party that, “what is ahead of you will not be an easy task, it will be a challenge and demanding. Don’t allow undue provocation to create undue tension".



The New Patriotic Party, in that year’s election, was able to unseat the NDC government led by John Dramani Mahama. They won the presidential elections by 53.72 of the total valid votes cast.



Read the full story originally published on August 14, 2016 on GhanaWeb



Former President Jerry Rawlings has admonished the NDC against complacency as they go into the 2016 elections.



According to Rawlings, who is also the founder of the NDC, the December 7 polls will not be an easy task but will be challenging and demanding.

“What is ahead of you will not be an easy task, it will be a challenge and demanding. Don’t allow undue provocation to create undue tension," he told the crowd at Cape Coast where the NDC is currently launching its campaign for the 2016 elections.



He continued: “The NPP cannot be underestimated, they’ve been in existence for a long time and have been changing their name till this date, the nature of who they are, what they are, where they’ve come from is something they are happy with, and they will be there for a long time.



"The calculation of what and who they are...it is important that we fight this election on our terms and not their terms. Let us not mimic their behavior".



Meanwhile, Communications minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has said the President will win the elections because he is humble.



“Ghanaians will vote for John Dramani Mahama because he is humble and it is that kind of leadership Ghana needs. Ghanaians want people who love peace and the President has shown over the years that he is peace loving and brings everyone on board," he told Nana Aba Anamoah at Cape Coast.

