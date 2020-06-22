Politics

Today in 2016: I love homosexuals – Edward Mahama

Exactly four years today, former flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Dr Edward Mahama expressed his love for homosexuals even though he considers the act ‘unhealthy’.

According to him, the rights of homosexuals should be respected as they are also humans hence should not be subjected to discrimination.



“As a Christian, I think homosexuality is condemned by the Bible, but I think also as a Christian, Christ said we should love our neighbour as we love ourselves so I love them. I may disagree with them and their lifestyle … What I am saying is that it’s their right to do what they like with their body,” he said during the Institute of Economic Affairs encounter with presidential candidates on Tuesday, June 21, 2016.



Read the original story published by starrfmonline.com



The flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Dr. Edward Mahama, has stated that he will not discriminate against homosexuals if elected as President.



According to the medical practitioner, even though he considers the act unhealthy, homosexuals have rights and must not be despised and discriminated against by the public.

“As a Christian, I think homosexuality is condemned by the Bible, but I think also as a Christian, Christ said we should love our neighbour as we love ourselves so I love them. I may disagree with them and their lifestyle.



“I have a very close friend whose son was a homosexual and I always looked at him and loved him inside me but the fact that he was doing the wrong thing for himself,” Dr Mahama said when he took his turn during the Institute of Economic Affairs evening encounter with presidential candidates Tuesday.



Dr Mahama, who is making a fifth attempt at the presidency, added: “As you know to be a pastor, Paul says that when we commit sexual sin it’s against our own body first. There is a scientific basis which others may disagree with. So basically it is not a very healthy sexual practice.



"And I tell lesbians and gays who come to me that it is not a very healthy sexual practice. If you enjoy it, do it, but you are taking the risk.”



“What I am saying is that it’s their right to do what they like with their body but I don’t endorse it and I think it’s wrong which is why I educate them. And that’s all I can do because I am not going to think for somebody,” Dr Mahama stressed.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.