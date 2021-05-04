Today in 2016: It’s difficult to live in Ghana – Konadu confesses

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings in 2016 stated that “living in Ghana was difficult” due to the economic hardship created under the leadership of the then-president, John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking in an interview on 3 News she mentioned that “It is difficult to live in Ghana at the moment. It is difficult because there are so many problems affecting a lot of people.”



She added: “So you don’t run to the IMF when there is nothing wrong with you. The economy has been collapsed. Completely collapsed through theft, through mismanagement and others.”



Mrs. Rawlings is hoping to contest the presidential race for the first time in November this year on the ticket of National Democratic Party (NDP), after a botched attempt in 2012.



The NDP was barred from contesting the last presidential election as a result of administrative errors during filing of presidential nomination forms in 2012, a situation she said was orchestrated.



She was elected as NDP's flagbearer on Sunday at the party's delegate’s congress in Accra.



“It is difficult to live in Ghana at the moment. It is difficult because there is so many problems affecting a lot of people,” Mrs. Rawlings told TV’s Bright Nana Amfoh.