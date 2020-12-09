Today in 2016: We’ll make Ghana proud no matter outcome – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

On Friday, December 9, 2016, the then-president of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, indicated that he was going to accept the final results of the presidential elections whether or not it went in his favour.

His statement came after provisional results placed his main contender, Nana Addo Darkwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the presidential polls despite the NDC earlier announcing that they were in a “comfortable lead”.



Mr. Mahama in a post on Twitter said: “Let's allow EC to carry out its constitutional mandate. We'll make Ghana proud no matter outcome.”



Fast forward to December 9, 2020, exactly four years after his comment, the NDC and the NPP are once again awaiting the Electoral Commission to declare the presidential elections following Monday, December 7, polls that witnessed over 17 million eligible voters partaking in the voting exercise.



Read the full story originally published on December 9, 2016 on GhanaWeb



President John Dramani Mahama has tweeted that “we’ll make Ghana proud no matter the outcome” of Wednesday’s general elections, as Ghanaians anxiously wait for the Electoral Commission to declare the final results of the presidential race.



The president tweeted on Friday, 9 December that: “Let's allow EC to carry out its constitutional mandate.”

The EC has come under an avalanche of pressure to declare the results of the election.



Per provisional results available, the main opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo is in the lead.



The EC is yet to declare the results.



