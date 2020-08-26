General News

Today in 2017: Adenta Defeat: Oye Lithur paying for her ‘sins’ against me – Rachel Appoh

Former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Rachel Appoh

The former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Rachel Appoh, in 2016 reminded her former boss, Nana Oye Lithur that, ‘the evil that men do lives after them’.

Madam Oye Lithur in August 2017 lost woefully to Mohammed Ramadan in the National Democratic Congress Adentan Constituency parliamentary seat.



But according to Racheal Appoh, her former boss was paying for all the sins she committed against her.



Speaking in an interview Racheal Appoh noted that Oye Lithur will “never be an MP” unless she “goes back to apologize” to her and the former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency, Benita Okity Dua.



“I’m a Christian and strongly believes what the Bible has said, whatever you don’t appreciate in life you’ll never get it. Hon. Nana Oye Lithur had the opportunity to work with two Members of Parliament (herself Rachel and Benita Okity Dua) as her deputy Ministers but she didn’t appreciate them. So if you don’t appreciate the position of an MP why do you want to be an MP. So until she appreciates that those of us (she and Benita) and goes back to apologize to Ledzokuku and Gomoa Central trust me, she’ll never be an MP,” she said.



Former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Rachel Appoh says her former boss, Nana Oye Lithur’s defeat in last weekend’s NDC Parliamentary primary is part of the price she’s paying for her ‘sins’ against her (Rachel).

Nana Oye Lithur lost her bid to be the opposition NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Adenta in the upcoming 2020 election as she lost to Mohammed Ramadan.



A frosty relationship characterized the period when Rachel Appoh who was former Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central in the Central Region served under Nana Oye Lithur creating a deep rift between the two women.



The two were not talking terms while in office and it got to a time when the situation became intense resulting in Nana Oye Lithur moving Rachel Appoh out of her office, leaving the latter working from the Ministry’s Reception for more than a year as ‘punishment’



Commenting on her former boss’ lose in the Parliamentary primary in an interview, Rachel Appoh said Nana Oye Lithur disrespected her and her other colleague deputy Minister Benita Okity Duah[former MP for Ledzokuku] by telling the world that the two of them are unintelligent as they’re unable to grasp what they’re taught on the job.



She added that once Nana Oye Lithur did not appreciate and respect their office as then sitting MPs, her bid to become an MP will remain a fruitless exercise.



