Today in 2017: Owusu Bempah slams Otabil over 'special offerings'

Rev. Owusu Bempah and Dr. Mensa Otabil

Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Owusu Bempah, in 2017, condemned fellow pastor, Dr. Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, for failing to practice what he preaches following a request for 'special miracle' offering at 'Greater Works' Conference.

According to Rev. Owusu Bempah, he was shocked to see Dr. Mensa Otabil, who described Christians as fools for paying huge sums of monies to prophets over miracles, also demanding monies from his members during the Conference in the name of “special offerings”.



The offering which included “Millionaire Status” was for anyone who gave an offering of $5,000 or GH¢21,500 and $100 or GH¢425 for "100% Life Improvement”.



Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Owusu Bempah has expressed utmost surprise and disappointment in Dr Mensah Otabil, General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, for the 'special miracle' offering at the just ended 'Greater Works' Conference that has gone viral on social media.



According to him, Dr Otabil during one of his sermons described Christians as fools for paying huge sums of monies to prophets over miracles and is therefore shocking to see a specific monetary offering notice which promises different rewards at his event.

The notice promised “Millionaire Status” for anyone who gave an offering of $5,000 or GHC21,500. For “100% Life Improvement” believers would have to make an offering of $100 or GHC425.



Speaking on Okay FM, Rev Owusu Bempah said he would not condemn people for heeding to the notice.



His bane was why Dr. Otabil would come up with such figures after hurling insults at people who give monies to prophets in an anticipation of miracles.



He has intimated that Dr. Otabil owes prophets and Christians an apology.



Meanwhile, Dr. Otabil, has cautioned believers against applying logic to matters of faith as he posits that belief can make all things possible.

“Beliefs goes beyond logic. Logic will tell you what is probable or things being equal. Logic will tell you that if you have a thousand cedis in your account, then you can spend thousand cedis because that is logical. Beliefs will tell you that if you have five loafs of bread you don’t feed five people.



“Belief will tell you that if you have five loafs of bread you can feed five thousand; that is not logical. Now, many times if we say we believe, we believe according to logic, so even what you are believing for is a just progression of logic.”



“I want you to stretch your faith and you are going to believe according to what is written and what I want you to believe is He says all things are possible, I don’t know what that is to you but it is a blank cheque" he said while preaching at ICGC's Christ Temple on Thursday.

