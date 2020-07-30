General News

Today in 2018: Police, land guards pull down Ayariga’s property

Founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga

Founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, on July 30, 2016, accused some police officers led by ASP Sarpong of wrongful demolishing of the wall of his then yet-to-be constructed hospital and children’s park.

Mr Ayariga, alleged that the move was carried out with the help of some land guards from Abokobi, the Abokobi Municipal Assembly together with some executives of the governing New Patriotic Party.



He added that persons behind the demolishing exercise also assaulted his workers who were present at the site.



“Why will the police now be acting as land guards and misconducting themselves. How can the police be so lawless? Police who are supposed to take care of us are conspiring with the land guards to destroy our properties. Why?,” said the Founder of APC, Hassan Ayariga in an interview on Class91.3FM on Monday, 30 July 2018.



According to Mr Ayariga, the walls of the project were demolished with reason that he had no building permit.

Mr Ayariga alleged that the police and land guards assaulted his workers.



Narrating the incident to Moro Awudu on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Class91.3FM on Monday, 30 July 2018, Mr Ayariga said prior to the demolition, he had issued a crossed cheque of GHS2,400 to the Ga East Municipal Assembly as commitment fee to convince the authorities that he was willing to pay whatever amount they would demand to grant him the building permit but did not hear from the Assembly and, thus, decided to begin the project and await the permit.



According to him, the authorities later demanded the money in cash but he refused to pay on suspicion that they would squander it rather than lodging it in the accounts of the Ga East Assembly.



He said realising he was not willing to give them the cash, the authorities stormed his property and destroyed his project.



Mr Ayariga said he has already taken the matter to court and also reported it to the presidency.



He wondered why the police will demolish his property without permit. “Why will the police now be acting as land guards and misconducting themselves. How can the police be so lawless? Police who are supposed to take care of us are conspiring with the land guards to destroy our properties. Why?” he quizzed.

