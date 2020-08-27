General News

Today in 2018: ‘Strange’ money hitting my account – Martin Amidu

Special Prosecutor, Martin Alamisi Amidu

Ghana’s Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, in August 2018, made it clear to persons who were depositing chunks of money into his bank account that he was not going to be involved in the obstruction of justice.

Mr. Amidu, in a statement revealed that he was amazed by the sudden money transfers from unknown sources into his account but he in turn directed his Branch Manager not to accept such payments.



Portions of the statement read: “On 3rd August 2018, I was amazed when I went to one of the branches of my Bank to make a cash withdrawal by cheque from my current account only to be informed that the balance to my credit on the account had leaped more than five-fold; from my last balance on 7th July 2018. My account had been credited on 19th July 2018 with a transferred payment.”



