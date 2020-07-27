General News

Today in 2018: Tony Lithur blows alarm over Nana Oye’s $500k South Africa property

Nana Oye, former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection

The story of their divorce proceedings hit the media space in 2018 after a confirmation that Tony Lithur had filed for divorce against Nana Oye, who had been his wife of many years.

The docket copy of the divorce petition was leaked on social media on Tuesday June 12. It courted public discussion as a result of the myriad of allegations against Nana Oye and the grounds on which Mr Lithur is asking for the divorce.



In a statement issued later, Nana Oye said the allegations against her were false.



“Everyone who knows me, and everything I stand for will know that the unfortunate allegations against me cannot be true,” she stated.



About a week ago, reports were rife Nana Oye, the former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection had changed her Facebook account name from Nana Oye Lithur to Nana Oye Bampoe Addo.



GhanaWeb takes you back to a publication by mynewsgh.com on July 27, 2018 captioned: Tony Lithur blows alarm over Nana Oye’s $500k South Africa property:



Divorce-seeking husband of embattled former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur has exposed his wife over her purchase of thousands of dollars worth of properties in South Africa after NDC under former President John Mahama lost power, MyNewsGH.com can report.

The former Minister has been fingered by the Auditor-General in a series of illegal investments, one in her direct brother’s bank, Dalex where the investment of 5 million cedis attracted commercial rates as her brother confirmed.



But Mr Lithur in his statement of case seeking the court’s ruling to divorce his wife, noted that “in the latter part of 2017, she (Oye Lithur) informed him (Tony Lithur) that she had decided to purchase an investment property in South Africa valued at between US$350,000 and $500,000.”



Mr Lithur revealed that “she subsequently travelled to South Africa to inspect a few properties and showed an interest in them.



In the statement of case, “when he (Mr Lithur) told his wife that he would not be in a position to assist her financially with the purchase because he was “already heavily committed”, she replied “confidently” that she didn’t need his contribution “and that she would be able to meet the range of asking purchase prices”.



Mr Lithur further revealed that his wife gave her ‘investment brother’ an amount of GhS 500,000 to invest for her at Dalex Finance.

