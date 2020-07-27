General News

Today in 2019: Martin Amidu is a good lawyer with a bad case – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC General Secretary

The potency of the Office of the Special Prosecutor led by Martin Alamisi Amidu has always been poohpoohed by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for one reason or the other.

Mr. Amidu’s appointment came with its own controversies but was eventually given the nod after facing the Appointment Committee. Even after he was sworn in, his eligibility was contested in court as some argued the 66-year-old was not fit per the age for employees of public service but the Supreme Court in May 2020 ruled that it does not apply to the office of Special Prosecutor.



As the Office investigates the Airbus scandal, GhanaWeb takes you back to a publication by peacefmonline.com in 2019 which quoted General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to have said Amidu can never prosecute anyone because he is occupying a bad office.



Martin Amidu is a good lawyer with a bad case – Asiedu Nketiah



General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia has described Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu as a "good lawyer with a bad case and occupying a bad office" as well.



According to him, he still stands by his argument that the Special Prosecutor will not be able to prosecute anyone whilst he occupies that office.

Speaking on Okay FM’s "Ade Akye Abia" programme, the NDC General Secretary explained that Martin Amidu has recently complained about the obstacles hampering his work and office.



"And this clearly shows that he is incapable of honouring his duties as the special prosecutor."



"I have publicly advised the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu who is comrade and a good friend of mine publicly on several radio stations which he has taken cause to listen to; some on Okay FM so his write up that I have not advised him is neither here nor there," he added.



He intimated that Martin Amidu, though a good lawyer, cannot do anything noteworthy whilst he occupies that office.



Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, earlier this week debunked allegations that he was cautioned about his decision to accept the role of Special Prosecutor.

The anti-corruption fighter was reacting to a statement by General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia, that he (Martin Amidu) was warned against taking up the job of Special Prosecutor because of the impediments posed by the laws that established the office.



According to Asiedu Nketia, he told Marting Amidu that “they are just deceiving you. It will all amount to nothing; they just want to destroy your name. We said it he did not listen”.



But reacting to this, Martin Amidu says he didn’t consult anyone over his decision to accept his nomination and subsequent appointment as Special Prosecutor.



“I never consulted any person or political party before meeting the President on 10th January 2018 and accepting my nomination to be put forward for approval as Special Prosecutor. When I was invited to see the President, I did not know why he had sent for me until I answered his call and he announced his intentions. I eventually accepted his proposal on the agreed terms that I would have a free hand to operate without any political interference.”



According to Mr. Amidu, the General Secretary was either hallucinating or deliberately telling lies for a purpose.

