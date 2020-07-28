General News

Today in History: AMERI deal: Homes of Jinapor, Ayine raided

Former Deputy Energy Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor

Exactly three years ago, private residences of former deputy Power Minister John Jinapor and former deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine were reportedly ransacked by a team of armed security personnel.

The raid was reportedly in connection with the Ameri power deal which was then under investigation.



It was reported that Mr Jinapor was restrained from leaving his house for 2 hours.



In the course of the same week, home of Dr Kwabena Donkor, a former Minister of Power was also raided by security officers.



The Ameri deal was part of measures to address power supply challenges in the country in 2015.



As a result, the government entered into a BOOT agreement with AMERI Energy on February 10, 2015 for the provision of a fast-track turn-key power generation solution through the construction of a power plant.



Per the agreement, AMERI Energy installed 10 gas turbines and all related equipment and provided certain services related to the operation and maintenance of the plant for a period of five years.

Read the full story originally published on July 28, 2017, on Ghanaweb



The homes of former deputy Power Minister John Jinapor and former deputy attorney general Dominic Ayine have allegedly been raided by some individuals believed to be working with the CID of the Ghana Police Service.



It is unclear the reasons for ransack but Starrfmonline.com sources say it is in connection with the ongoing investigations into the Ameri power deal.



According to sources, two of the five armed men, who accosted Mr. Jinapor while he was leaving home for parliament, wielded AK-47 riffles.



The former presidential spokesperson was allegedly restrained from leaving his house for 2 hours.



The development comes on the back of a similar raid at the residence of former Power Minister Kwabena Donkor last Tuesday.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.