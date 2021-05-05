Today in History: Akufo-Addo and Bawumia are obviously confused - Anyidoho

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Read the full story originally published on May, 5 2017, on Ghanaweb



A Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says he is ‘’getting increasingly convinced that President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice are too sure what they are about.’’



The outspoken politician said in an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that, the two are overwhelmed by the enormity of the job. ‘’They still think it’s about empty promises. They’ve not been able to fulfill their 2016 campaign promises yet, they are adding on to it.’’

He was reacting to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s assurance given to Ghanaians living abroad that he will ensure the full implementation of the Representation of the People’s Amendment Law (ROPAL) to give them the opportunity to exercise their franchise in local elections.



While interacting with the Ghanaian community in Lome, Togo as part of his two-day working visit to that country, President Akufo-Addo said: “But, as you know, the arrangements for elections are in the hands of the Electoral Commission (EC); they do not lie in the hands of the government.”



He added, the EC was the only independent body that had the constitutional mandate to manage elections.



But commenting on the comments made by the president, Koku Anyidoho questioned why he [Nana Addo] raised the issue when he knew it was not within his ambit to do so.



Koku Anyidoho noted, President Nana Addo is not on top of the game and gets carried away by crowd wherever he visits. ‘’I am honestly getting worried for this country.



Politics aside, everything aside; I am convinced that the president is not really on top of the game and so he gets carried away by the crowd and continue to add on to his failed promises.’’

Koku Anyidoho questioned why Nana Addo will assure Ghanaians abroad of enforcing ROPAL despite the attack staged on the Electoral Commissioner and making unfounded allegation that the voters’ register was bloated.



"The president is obviously confused. We have a confused president and a more confused vice president."



He added, a few months ago, you made claims that the register was bloated but you have suddenly made a U-turn assuring Ghanaians abroad that you will allow them vote.



What changed? Koku Anyidoho opined that, the NPP are bound to lose the 2020 elections and because of that, they have decided to implement ROPAL.



He charged the president to come back home and pay salaries and stop going round making empty promises.