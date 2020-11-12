Today in History: Akufo-Addo is having sleepless nights – Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama in 2017 averred that President Akufo-Addo was having sleeping nights because of the numerous challenges the country was faced with.

Speaking at the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Madina Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Trinity Parish in Accra, the former president said “Leadership is not an easy thing. We must always pray for leaders. I’ve been there before and I know what it’s like. Sleepless nights. And I’m sure my successor is also having very sleepless nights. If you are a leader even of a small parish like this, the kinds of problems I’m sure Reverend Osiakwa has to handle are just a microcosm of the kinds of problems that President Nana Addo must be facing by now.”



Mr. Mahama also admonished the congregation to display the highest form of respect to their leadership, whether they like the person or not.



“We must also always respect our leaders. Indeed, if you do not even like the personality in the position or in the office, you must show respect to the office, because you don’t know when you yourself will find yourself there. Or your son will find himself there, or your relative will find himself there, or even somebody you like will find himself there”, the ex-president advised.



He also kicked against the negative attitude of denigrating leaders since there was the possibility that they could receive similar treatment should they find themselves in leadership positions.



“If you have developed the culture of denigrating the office you will find that when you get there you have so denigrated the office that you cannot command the kind of respect that you also think you deserve,” he added.