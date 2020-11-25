Today in History: Anas must show his face - Kwesi Pratt

Managing Director of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Five years ago today, the Managing Editor of the Insight NewsPaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, told undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to show his face to the judges who were caught in the investigative documentary.

According to the veteran journalist, “The people he is accusing of taking bribes have the right to know who he is.”



He also questioned the methods of Anas Aremeyaw Anas in fighting corruption saying that "What Anas Aremeyaw Anas is doing is not journalism at all, it is something else”.



Read the full story originally published on November, 25 2015, on Ghanaweb



Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Mr. Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has stressed the need for the undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ to unveil his face to the judges who were caught on tape taking bribes.



According to him, although the celebrated investigative journalist needed to be commended for his works in exposing corruption in the society, the methods he had been using to obtain those audio visuals were unethical according to the Ghana Journalists Association’s (GJA’s) code of ethics.



He explained that in spite of the fact that the judges were alleged to be taking bribes, they reserved the right to also know the face of the one who procured those videos.

“The people he is accusing of taking bribes have the right to know who he is,” he stated, adding “The people he accused must see his face to test his own integrity.”



Mr Pratt made the remarks when he was speaking as the guest of honour at a seminar organised by the Department of Languages and Liberal Studies of the Tamale Polytechnic in Tamale in the Northern Region.



It was on the theme: “How effective has the media been in enhancing national development?”



According to Mr. Pratt, what Anas “is doing is not journalism”, explaining that “You cannot present yourself as who you are not in order to obtain information.”



The journalist and social critic was of the view that going by the ethics of GJA, Anas’ work did not fall within the domains of journalism.



“What Anas Aremeyaw Anas is doing is not journalism at all, it is something else,” he stated.

Mr. Pratt said the accused judges as alleged by Anas to have taken bribes needed to see his face in order for them to question him on certain issues.



He explained that every citizen including armed robbers and murderers had rights and that such rights ought to be respected by all.



“We can salute Anas for opening our eyes, we can salute Anas for exposing corruption in our society and so on, however, we must also insist that those who were accused be allowed to also exercise their rights otherwise we are going to build a jungle society.”



Mr. Pratt who expressed unhappiness about how the alleged corrupt judges had not been given the opportunity to see the face of Anas said “One of the principles in law is that you have to know your accuser.”



In addition, he said, “We can’t have a situation whereby three people come with their faces covered with beads so that you don’t know who they are.”