Today in History: Bawumia must be automatic replacement for Akufo-Addo – Sir John

President Akufo-Addo exchanging pleasantries with his Veep Bawumia

Late former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly referred to as Sir John in March 2019, declared Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia as the perfect replacement for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Sir John at the back of his assertion called on members of the NPP habouring ambitions to become flagbearer after President Akufo-Addo’s 8-year constitutionally allowed term to shelve their ambition.



Read the full article as first published by Kasapa FM below



The former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John has said apart from veep Dr. Bawumia, any members of the party who has the ambition of becoming flagbearer after Akufo Addo’s 8-year reign should jettison that aspiration.



The Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten is highly tipped by political analysts to lead the party after Nana Akufo-Addo.

Alan Kyerematen is a man who has always competed against President Akufo-Addo for the NPP’s flagbearership. In 2008, 2012 and even in 2016 he contested against Nana Addo to become the presidential candidate of the NPP but lost on all occasions.



But Sir John, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission in an interview said the NPP will be doing itself great injustice if another person other than Dr. Bawumia takes over as the party’s flagbearer after President Akufo Addo.



“The NPP is from the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition, Danquah is having his turn at the Presidency being represented by President Akufo Addo, Busia has also had his turn represented by ex-President Kufuor, it is now left with Dombo, where is Dombo? he’ll be represented by Dr. Bawumia when he becomes President. Nobody will dare contest Dr. Bawumia after President Akufo Addo has ended his 8-year rule. There is no argument about this. If the NPP indeed believes in the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition, then that is the way. Look at how the humble S.D Dombo then leader of the Northern Peoples Party (NPP) handed over the leader of the opposition role in Parliament to Dr. Busia when our part only had two seats in Parliament. Dombo certainly needs to be represented and that will be done by Dr. Bawumia.”