General News

Today in History: Businessman defrauds Kwami Sefa Kayi of $45,600

Broadcast journalist, Kwami Sefa Kayi

In 2015, renowned broadcast journalist Kwami Sefa Kayi became a victim of fraud after falling prey to the activities of a businessman, Papa Poku Sarpong.

According to a report filed by GNA, the businessman took $45,600 from Mr Kayi in 2011 under the pretext of purchasing two 4×4 vehicles for him.



However after receiving the money, the accused person failed to deliver the vehicles and several attempts made by the Morning Show host to recover the amount had been fruitless.



The case ended up in the Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs Jennifer Myles Ahmed.



The judge admitted the businessman to bail of GH ¢20,000.00 with four sureties after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretenses.



Read the full story originally published on August 05, 2015, on Ghanaweb

A businessman, Papa Poku Sarpong has been arraigned for allegedly defrauding Mr Kwami Sefa Kayi, a popular broadcast journalist of $45,600 under the pretext of purchasing for him two 4×4 vehicles.



Sarpong allegedly took the money in the year 2011 so he could import the vehicles from the United State for the Peace FM Morning Host but failed to do so.



Charged with defrauding by false pretences, Sarpong pleaded not guilty. The Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs Jennifer Myles Ahmed admitted Sarpong to bail of GH20,000.00 with four sureties.



The sureties are to deposit GH50,000.00 as security at the court‘s Registry.



Sarpong is expected to reappear on August 25 for hearing to commence. Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alex Odonkor said the complainant, Mr Sefa Kayi and the accused person, a business executive reside in Accra.

DSP Odonkor said in 2011, Sarpong who was domiciled in USA collected the money to purchase the vehicles.



However, after receiving the money, the accused person failed to deliver the vehicles and several attempts made by the Morning show host to recover the amount had been fruitless.



On July 8, this year, Mr Sefa Kayi reported the incident to the Police and Sarpong was arrested and in his caution statement admitted the offence.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.