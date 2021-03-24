Today in History: Coronavirus: We were caught by surprise - Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Information

Government cannot put up every measure needed to fight the outbreak of COVID-19 because we did not make provision for it in the 2020 budget statement, Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah intimated a year ago after the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to him, the emergency allocated funds from the 2020 budget statement was not enough to meet the COVID-19 expenses and this forced government to secure $100 million.



He also explained that every allocated fund with respect to COVID-19 will be accounted for by the Finance Minister.



“...We cannot say all is perfect but we have now beef-up our preparedness towards COVID-19 because it came up unexpectedly just as other countries are as well struggling to get preventive measures. Finance Minister will soon account for every lost made since I don’t have figures to that effect,” he said on UTV’s 'Mpu ne Mpu'.



Read the full article as first published on www.ghanaweb.com



In a one-on-one interview with the Information Minister on UTV’s 'Mpu ne Mpu' Friday, he indicated Ghana has not yet reached the emergency stage of the disease and will not get there if every citizen keeps to the preventive measures laid down.



“We are in good standing but need to strictly go by the precautionary measures laid out. We have not gotten to the lock downstage and let’s pray we don’t get there because it will seize everything in the country, it is the last option too,” he added.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah advised citizens not to be afraid when the number of cases of COVID 19 goes up because research has it that the number on record cases will go up when it appears in any country before it comes to a reduction stage when precautionary measures are observed.