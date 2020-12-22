Today in History: Don’t come near my government if you want to make money – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

In 2016, President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo warned his prospective appointees, against any thoughts of stealing monies from the national coffers to enrich themselves.

He stressed that persons who are yearning to hold positions in his government with the intentions of pilfering money will be disappointed as that attitude will not be condoned.



“I’ve said it and I’ll repeat it again, those who are coming into this administration thinking that there’s an avenue for making a lot of money are going to be disappointed”, President Akufo-Addo noted.



“They better go to the private sector; that is where people make money, not in government...,” the then president-elect stated.



Read the full story originally published on December 22, 2016 by GhanaWeb.



The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was addressing members of the Private Enterprise Federation at their Annual General Meeting, as the Special Guest of Honour.



Nana Akufo-Addo has stated on a number of platforms about his desire to jealously guard public funds during his tenure as President.



According to him, he is not against any individual who wants to make money, but “if that is your goal, stick to the private sector; don’t come into the public service.”

He had earlier in the month made this assertion when he spoke to party members in the United Kingdom.



The Chief Executive of the Private Executive Federation Nana Osei-Bonsu, outlined some challenges which he prayed will be addressed by the Akufo-Addo government.



Nana Osei-Bonsu requested that the performance of the private sector be reviewed every quarter of the year, asset recovery institution be created, not more than 40% of pension funds should be allocated to government’s treasuries among other things.



The President-elect promised to take a look at their proposals and give them feedback.