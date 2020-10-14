Today in History: Drama as Judge ‘sings’ ‘Obia wo ne master’ before Anas, Ken Agyapong ruling

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

There was drama in court when Justice Daniel Mensah of the Accra High court gave his ruling on a GH¢25 million defamation suit against Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

Ace undercover investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas filed a suit against the MP for defamation.



Lawyer for the MP prayed the court to dismiss the suit.



With the court packed and tense, in anticipation of the ruling, Justice Mensah immediately after the case was called, acknowledged the presence of Kennedy Agyapong and Listowell Yesu Bukarson who is the legal representative of Anas.



He then courted the attention of the lawyers of Agyapong and remarked, “Have you heard the latest song in town”? Mr Agyapong’s lawyer asked, “My Lord, which song”? Justice Mensah said, “Obiaa wo ne master”. The court instantly exploded into laughter.



Mr Agyapong’s lawyer, shocked, responded, “My Lord, it’s an old song” which momentarily left supporters of both the plaintiff and respondent laughing their lungs out.

Justice Mensah then proceeded to give his ruling and in his ruling declined the application by the Assin Central MP, Agyapong.



The court also held that the writ filed by Anas does not in any way violate the constitutional rights of Mr. Agyapong as no relevant legal points have been raised to substantiate that claim.



Mr. Agyapong claimed that the wearing of a mask and the concealment of his identity breached his constitutional rights under article 33 of the Constitution.



Hon. Agyapong had filed the application seeking to dismiss Anas’ lawsuit on the basis that the writ was incompetent; that it did not disclose Anas’ address, that even the address provided by Anas was not his address and he did not live there and finally that the writ breached his constitutional right as a person.



The ace investigative journalist filed the suit against the MP after the latter in an attempt to stop Anas from airing the documentary “Number 12,” which detailed corruption in Ghana football, made allegations of tax evasion, invasion of privacy, blackmail.