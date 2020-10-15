Today in History: EC boss can’t decide what to do with register – Nana Konadu

Nana Konadu Agemang Rawlings, former first lady of Ghana

Read the full story originally published on October 15, 2017 on GhanaWeb



Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings has said it is not the prerogative of the Electoral Commissioner, Charlotte Osei, to decide whether Ghana needs a new voters register or not.



According to her, once there is evidence that the register has been tampered with, it is no longer the discretion of the EC chairperson to decide the way forward.

The main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Pressure group, Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVC), have been at the forefront of the call for a fresh register ahead of the 2016 elections.



They are seeking support from recognizable institutions and civil society groups to push home their demand.



They claim the current register has been compromised and unfit for next year's elections.



Commenting on the issue, Mrs. Rawlings said there is palpable evidence that the register has been compromised.



“It is not the decision of the EC chair to decide whether the register must be changed or not. Once there is evidence that there is a problem with it, something must be done to avoid problems during the elections,” she told members of the LMVC who paid a courtesy call on the former first family on Wednesday.